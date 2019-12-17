As flu season begins to hit its traditional peak for the year, flu activity is being spotted in the North Iowa area.
According to the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health, five cases of influenza have been identified, through November 24, by testing at a state hygienic lab.
In a release, the department confirmed that influenza A and influenza B are both present but both are also covered by the latest flu vaccine.
"There is still time to get your flu vaccine," Disease Prevention Assistant Manager for CG Public Health Jeni Stiles said.
She went to say that, in addition to getting an up-to-date shot, it's important that people be vigilant about their own health during the holiday season.
You have free articles remaining.
"Frequent hand washing and staying home when you are sick are two of the most important things you can do to decrease the spread of germs to others," Stiles added.
Flu-like symptoms typically appear within 24-72 hours from exposure, with the illness lasting two to five days, which means it's possible to infect others without even realizing it.
"Because colds and flu share many symptoms, it can be difficult to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone," Stiles pointed out. "Whether you suspect you have the common cold, or influenza, it is very important to increase fluids to prevent dehydration and get plenty of rest."
A few recommendations Stiles had include: cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, wash hands with soap and water (often), avoid close contact with sick individuals and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
CG Public Health still has flu vaccines available at its new location at 2570 Fourth St. SW in Mason City.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.