Floyd County teacher under investigation for mishandling PTO money

A former teacher from the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock school district is under investigation after the district requested the state auditor look into financial transactions involving the district's Parent Teacher Organization.
The report, issued today by the office of the state auditor, says that former special education instructor Deb Kadera improperly handled the financial transactions of the PTO and the district's junior class accounts during a 10-year time frame, from 2009 to 2019.
Copies of the report were sent to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Floyd County Attorney's Office and the state attorney general.
The Floyd County Sheriff had been investigating the alleged financial improprieties and continues to do so, according to Floyd County Attorney Rachel Ginbey. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
The auditor's special investigation identified $18,086 that was collected but never deposited, $3,873 that was improperly disbursed and $3,162 of unsupported disbursements from the PTO accounts. About $2,400 of the improper disbursements were to Kadera's personal bank accounts, while $1,360 were in other payments.
Kadera also transferred $2,475 from her personal account to the PTO account and wrote three checks totaling $3,745 that were also deposited in the PTO account, according to the investigation. A written statement by Kadera in January 2019, and attached to the report, notes the checks were to pay back reimbursements she and her husband received from the PTO account because she said she could not locate receipts or the PTO's bookkeeping book.
The issue came to the attention of the district when a former member of the PTO, whose name was still on the organization's checking account, was notified by the bank in January 2019 that the PTO's account was overdrawn. The individual in turn notified the district.
Kadera also served as the junior class sponsor, and as such was responsible for helping the junior class hold fundraisers for its senior trip and senior prom, and submitting the proceeds from each to the district's business office.
At the same time she was being asked about the PTO's finances, the district's business manager asked why Kadera had not submitted any cash collections for a recent junior class fundraiser. Days after that inquiry and while meeting with the district's Superintendent Keith Turner, Kadera said she kept the fundraiser cash in her classroom and had not turned it in because it was missing. It totaled $390, she said, which she said she would repay.
On May 21 of this year, the state auditor's office conducted an interview with Kadera, with the help of the Floyd County Sheriff's Department. When asked about specific instances or transactions, Kadera wasn't typically able to provide explanations, according to the report.
Kadera was placed on paid administrative leave in January 2019. The auditor's report refers to Kadera as a former employee of the district and her name is no longer listed on the district's website. District Superintendent Turner did not return a phone call for comment on Tuesday.
