Floyd County sex offender dies in prison

A former Floyd County man who was convicted of sexual abuse has died in prison, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a release.

Ronald James Calvert, 77, formerly of Nora Springs, died on Saturday at the Newton Correctional Facility after apparently experiencing an "unexpected medical emergency," according to the statement.

Calvert was 6 and a half years into a 25-year prison sentence for sexually abusing a child under the age of 12 for over the course of seven years. He pleaded guilty in February 2014, and was sentenced in May of that year.

An autopsy is planned to confirm the cause of death, but officials say no foul play is suspected.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

