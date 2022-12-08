Floyd County moves forward to appoint county supervisor

The Floyd County vacancy committee established questions for persons seeking the District 3 seat on the Board of Supervisors during its Tuesday night meeting. The committee can now post a notice seeking a “qualified candidate.”

On Nov. 18, supervisor-elect Jeff Hawbaker (R) submitted a letter to the county auditor’s office declining to represent the district, which covers the northern and western portions of Floyd County. Hawbaker had won a three-person race to represent District 3 on Nov. 8, with a canvass confirming the results Nov. 15.

Floyd County has a three-person board of supervisors, and all three seats were up for election this year. It was the first election in which supervisors were chosen by district rather than at-large.

A committee to fill the vacancy, comprising County Auditor Gloria Carr, County Treasurer Frank Rottinghaus, and County Recorder Amy Assink, met Nov. 18 to discuss its options under Iowa Code. It can appoint a supervisor to serve until the next election or call for a special election. The committee voted 3-0 to fill the vacancy by appointment.

Another complication involves Rottinghaus, who decided to not run again and is finished as country treasurer Jan. 1. Jessie Lynn Holm, who was elected to the position, will be part of the appointment decision Jan. 2.

The committee worked on a notice of intent at the meeting. It works similarly to a request for applications for a job opening. Carr said they would have liked to have had it completed sooner, but some committee members were unavailable.

The three finalized the questions they will ask applicants during their Tuesday meeting. The questions were taken from other Iowa counties that have gone through a recent appointment process. The committee made minor wording changes, combined two questions, and eliminated two supplemental questions.

One question asks how the applicant sees their representation for District 3 versus the county as a whole with respect toward economic development and project priorities. Carr said she personally would like to hear people’s answers.

“I know a lot of people say it’s all about Charles City, but Charles City has a lot of employers and a lot of employees that work across the county. I’m looking for the support that they have for their district and their county,” said Carr.

The committee discussed if it was allowed to seek “interested eligible voters who have resided in Floyd County for 60 days prior to the appointment in supervisor District 3” in the notice. Carr said she would reach out to Secretary of State’s Office or ask the assistant county attorney.

“The reason for my suggesting is that it makes it clear. Not (just) anybody in Floyd County should spend their time applying,” said Rottinghaus.

The committee decided to allow Carr to make changes if needed.

The committee’s notice of intent will be published in the Charles City Press on Dec. 16 and in the Nora Springs-Rockford Register on Dec. 14.

Online and social media work will be done to notify potential applicants paperwork is due Dec. 28. The applicant questions and a list of the needed documents can be found on the Floyd County website, www.floydco.iowa.gov.

Copies of the paperwork can also be found in the Floyd County Auditor’s Office. There is a notice in all the documents that applications are public record.

The courthouse will be open Jan. 2 for a public meeting to appoint an individual to the vacancy. Applicants are allowed to come if they want to present to the committee that day.

Eligible voters could still petition for a special election, according to Iowa Code. The petition would have to be filed 14 days from the appointment date with a minimum 192 eligible voter signatures.