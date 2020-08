Floyd County cyclist dies after being hit by truck

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Charles City cyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday.

Ellen Bengston, 28, was airlifted to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center after a truck driven by Colby Elliott, 43, of Clarksville, hit her on her bicycle while traveling southbound on Shadow Avenue, according to the Iowa State Patrol report.

The state patrol said the crash occurred about 7:40 p.m. Sunday on Shadow Avenue north of 240th Street in Floyd County.

A MercyOne spokeswoman said Monday morning that Bengston died.

The state patrol didn't report injuries for Elliott.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Charles City Fire and AMR Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette.

