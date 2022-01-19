Floyd County child sex offender dies in Iowa prison

A Floyd man who was serving a 10-year prison sentence has died, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Charles Earl Thompson, 65, died of natural causes on Sunday after being treated at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville for a chronic illness, authorities said.

Thompson was sentenced in February 2021 to a maximum of 10 years stemming from five sex abuse charges and one attempted sex assault charge filed in 2019 in Floyd County.

He pleaded guilty in October 2020 to one count of lascivious acts with a child. The other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, court documents read.

Plea agreements are often offered in sex abuse cases in order to ensure incarceration of the defendant and to spare victims from having to testify.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

