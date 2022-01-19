 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Floyd County child sex offender dies in Iowa prison

  • 0

A Floyd man who was serving a 10-year prison sentence has died, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Charles Earl Thompson, 65, died of natural causes on Sunday after being treated at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville for a chronic illness, authorities said. 

Thompson was sentenced in February 2021 to a maximum of 10 years stemming from five sex abuse charges and one attempted sex assault charge filed in 2019 in Floyd County.

He pleaded guilty in October 2020 to one count of lascivious acts with a child. The other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, court documents read.

Plea agreements are often offered in sex abuse cases in order to ensure incarceration of the defendant and to spare victims from having to testify.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

+1 
Charles Thompson

Thompson 

 Mary Pieper
+1 
Cops & Courts weblogo

Cops and Courts

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

555.55 carats: World's largest cut diamond on display for first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News