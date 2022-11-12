Flory selected citizen of the year by Clear Lake Rotary

The Clear Lake Rotary Club recently selected Scott Lawrence Flory, Clear Lake city administrator, as the “William L. Nicholas Citizen of the Year." Flory will be honored at a luncheon Thursday.

“For me it is an honor, and I am, of course, deeply humbled for the recognition of the work being done by our city government. However, it (the award) is not for me alone and is something I am proud to be able to share with my mayor, city council, and entire city staff,” Flory said.

Nominated for the award because of his administrative leadership, Flory was instrumental in getting Clear Lake active in community and economic development projects. Those projects created numerous employment opportunities and quality of life enhancements.

“Being a public servant has been my life’s calling for nearly 30 years," Flory said. "Over that time, I have been blessed to be able to work with so many wonderful people and community groups and organizations for the betterment of our community.”

“I am also humbled to be able to share this with my predecessor, the late Tom Lincoln, who served as the city administrator from 1978 to 2001,” Flory said. “Tom was recognized in 1991 by the Rotary Club of Clear Lake. He was so very helpful to me when I came here nearly 22 years ago, and I won’t ever forget his kindness.”