First winner in Globe's April Fool's Bracket Madness tournament named
First winner in Globe's April Fool's Bracket Madness tournament named

April Fools Bracket Madness

The Globe Gazette has selected its first gift card winner as part of its April Fool's Bracket Madness online tournament.

Congratulations to Jeremy Lessor, who won a $25 gift card from McCloskey Appliance, one of the tournament's sponsors.

Want to get in on the gift card action? All you have to do is play. We've put together a bracket of 64 college basketball teams who have been going head to head, with the team that garners the most votes moving forward.

VIDEO: Facebook Live

A random voter is picked in each round to win a gift card from one of the tournament's sponsors.

Round three voting opens Friday morning at 9 a.m. Join in the fun at https://bit.ly/2Ka7s9s

VOTE HERE: April Fools Bracket Madness
