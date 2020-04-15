First winner in Globe's April Fool's Bracket Madness tournament named

The Globe Gazette has selected its first gift card winner as part of its April Fool's Bracket Madness online tournament.
Congratulations to Jeremy Lessor, who won a $25 gift card from McCloskey Appliance, one of the tournament's sponsors.
Want to get in on the gift card action? All you have to do is play. We've put together a bracket of 64 college basketball teams who have been going head to head, with the team that garners the most votes moving forward.
A random voter is picked in each round to win a gift card from one of the tournament's sponsors.
Round three voting opens Friday morning at 9 a.m. Join in the fun at https://bit.ly/2Ka7s9s.
