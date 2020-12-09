First COVID-19 vaccinations in Cerro Gordo County could happen by December 21

At Wednesday afternoon's press conference between Mason City and CG Public Health, officials wasted no time in getting to the whens, wheres and hows of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft, there could be vaccinations of first priority individuals, such as long-term healthcare workers, by Dec. 21 if emergency use for the vaccine is granted to Pfizer on Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration.
Hanft said that health departments throughout the state will be the "center point of ordering" for vaccine distribution.
"The state reaches out to us and says we’re going to allocate to your county this many doses," he said.
But the health department will have help.
Hanft shared that because CG Public Health only has about a dozen staff members who are able to give vaccines, area pharmacies and hospitals will also play a role in getting certain people the vaccine.
"The pharmacies have been brought in to help administer the vaccine to those long-term care centers which is great because the health department wouldn’t have the capacity to do that as rapidly," Hanft said.
Dr. Paul Manternach, the chief medical officer at MercyOne North Iowa, said that there are about 2,800 individuals throughout the hospital campus who will need to be vaccinated, that that work at could start by Dec. 23 and that MercyOne is prioritizing staff in emergency arenas and ICUs.
Support Local Journalism
His coworker on the call, infectious disease specialist Dr. Sandra Crosara, emphasized, repeatedly, that the vaccine is the best way to come up with herd immunity and eventually slow down the disease. As she put it at one point: "It is safer than getting this disease."
Along with that, Crosara and Manternach also stressed that it is recommended for people who have had COVID-19 to get vaccinated at some point and that being vaccinated shouldn't mean immediately easing certain safety precautions because there is a still-discussed possibility of spreading the virus to others after being vaccinated. However immunologists aren't 100% certain at this time what that likelihood is.
Near the end of the press conference, Hanft made sure to tell people that anybody who comes through CG Public Health when vaccine distribution starts won't see a cost.
For him, that distribution is the biggest concern right now.
"We’re getting ready to do a vaccination like nothing we’ve ever seen before," he said.
For Crosara and Manternach, the biggest concern at this moment is another surge that further stress medical resources that are still trying to recover from a November barrage that had 45% of beds at MercyOne filled with COVID patients for a time.
"We would hit a point of resource limitations," Manternach said before Crosara responded: "The second surge would be a problem for staff but mostly for patients because it can only decrease the chance of survival if you don’t have healthcare."
So while the vaccine is coming and more of the picture is in focus, they all made it clear that absolute caution is still necessary.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett's five memorable stories from 2020
In a year dominated by a deadly pandemic, there was still much to be inspired by and find hope in throughout North Iowa.
Back in the days when as many 2.7 million pay phones dotted the American landscape, this stalwart of Rockwell had functionality. It was needed.
When it comes to cutting a rug, age is just a number.
A small but dedicated group of Charles City residents is trying to keep history alive.
Mason City restaurant owner Maria Villegas is doing her part to bring back the North End while bringing residents an authentic taste from fart…
The Deling family in Swea City has had to help their son Corbin navigate a lot in his young life. For the past year, they've been pushing the …
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!