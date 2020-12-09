First COVID-19 vaccinations in Cerro Gordo County could happen by December 21

Along with that, Crosara and Manternach also stressed that it is recommended for people who have had COVID-19 to get vaccinated at some point and that being vaccinated shouldn't mean immediately easing certain safety precautions because there is a still-discussed possibility of spreading the virus to others after being vaccinated. However immunologists aren't 100% certain at this time what that likelihood is.

Near the end of the press conference, Hanft made sure to tell people that anybody who comes through CG Public Health when vaccine distribution starts won't see a cost.

For him, that distribution is the biggest concern right now.

"We’re getting ready to do a vaccination like nothing we’ve ever seen before," he said.

For Crosara and Manternach, the biggest concern at this moment is another surge that further stress medical resources that are still trying to recover from a November barrage that had 45% of beds at MercyOne filled with COVID patients for a time.