First COVID-19 death recorded in Cerro Gordo County

CG Public Health has confirmed the first COVID-19 death in the county. The individual was an adult, 41-60 years old.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the state had 400 deaths in 33 counties, and around 2.5% of Iowans who have tested positive for coronavirus have died, with 88% of those over the age of 61.
There are 19 confirmed cases in the county; the state revised its number down from Wednesday's count of 20. 2,925 COVID-19 tests have been administered at the mobile testing unit (05/20/2020).
Thursday's announcement by CG Public Health comes as a state-organized strike force works through its second day of testing county long-term health care staff.
The state remained at 37 long-term care facility outbreaks in 16 counties, adding 38 cases and eight deaths among residents and staff for a total of 1,529 cases and 218 deaths. Cerro Gordo has no reported outbreaks at its long-term care facilities.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that testing at the state's eight Test Iowa sites, including Waterloo, would now be open to "anyone who thinks they should be tested," once they complete a TestIowa.com assessment.
Reynolds' announcement comes after criticism that not many were able to get tested through Test Iowa sites despite the $26 million program's ability to test 3,000 Iowans per day.
"In three short weeks, we have significantly ramped up testing," Reynolds said.
The governor noted that the state had tested 4,636 people statewide on Wednesday, "an all-time high," she said, and said more than 3,000 Iowans had been tested through Test Iowa sites each day since Monday.
"Later today, we're opening criteria so that anyone who thinks they should be tested can be," Reynolds said, noting the change would be effective late Thursday or "maybe until tomorrow."
"So if you're interested in being tested, please go to Test Iowa and take the assessment," she said.
More than 475,000 Iowans have completed a Test Iowa assessment, 5,807 of those in Cerro Gordo County.
Iowa remained 14th in the nation among all 50 states and the District of Columbia for cases per capita. It remained 23rd in deaths per capita.
Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome
Recently, Iowa joined 19 states which are reporting at least one case of a new pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (PMIS). This rare condition is also known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). Once PMIS is detected, the child should begin receiving care. Fortunately, some characteristics of PMIS are similar to other treatable inflammatory diseases. Meanwhile, researchers are looking for possible connections to the COVID-19 virus.
"We have not seen as of yet, any cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children; but please know that we are keeping up-to-date on the information being presented and we are prepared to provide care if the situation arises," said Diane Julius, MercyOne Mason City Pediatric & Adolescent Care.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will re-open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 6.
YSS Francis Lauer will be available via telehealth for behavioral health services and medication management during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.
I've been watching various Facebook groups and there's a common theme here in North Iowa: People need help and others are stepping up.
DES MOINES -- If you're stuck at home self-isolating, caring for a family member or otherwise laid off due to coronavirus -- and you aren't ab…
