First COVID-19 death recorded in Cerro Gordo County

"In three short weeks, we have significantly ramped up testing," Reynolds said.

The governor noted that the state had tested 4,636 people statewide on Wednesday, "an all-time high," she said, and said more than 3,000 Iowans had been tested through Test Iowa sites each day since Monday.

"Later today, we're opening criteria so that anyone who thinks they should be tested can be," Reynolds said, noting the change would be effective late Thursday or "maybe until tomorrow."

"So if you're interested in being tested, please go to Test Iowa and take the assessment," she said.

More than 475,000 Iowans have completed a Test Iowa assessment, 5,807 of those in Cerro Gordo County.

Iowa remained 14th in the nation among all 50 states and the District of Columbia for cases per capita. It remained 23rd in deaths per capita.

Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome