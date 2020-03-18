First Black Hawk County COVID-19 case linked to travel

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County has reported its first case of COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The IDPH Tuesday night announced six additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19 for a total of 29 cases. Three individuals are residents of Johnson County; the other three are residents of Adair, Black Hawk and Dallas counties.
“The Black Hawk County Health Department is fully aware of the situation,” said County Public Health Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye. “The case is travel related. We are currently working to determine who this individual was in contact with,” she said.
Iowa Department of Health spokesperson Amy McCoy told The Courier on Wednesday the case is a person over 81 years of age, but that the department was "going to stop focusing on travel" as it related to where that person had been traveling. She also declined to give the person's condition, including if they were hospitalized.
Such information was readily given in Iowa's first two dozen cases of coronavirus. But Black Hawk County public health director Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye cited the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and the IDPH as the reasons for not giving that information in a Wednesday morning briefing at the county Emergency Operations Center.