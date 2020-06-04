Firecracker 5 races canceled in Charles City

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Due to concerns and restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Revitalization has announced that the annual Firecracker 5 races in Charles City have been postponed until 2021.

“The organizing committee made this difficult decision after consulting with local public health and safety officials, as well as exploring different options including a virtual race,” said Community Development Director Mark Wicks. “We just didn’t feel (virtual) fit our particular event very well because a big part of the Firecracker 5 is friends and family here for the holiday participating together.”

This would have been the 19th year for the annual 5K and 5-mile races traditionally held the morning of July 4th. Proceeds from this event help repair and improve the community’s recreational trail.

For more information, please contact the Community Revitalization Office at 401 North Main St., 641-228-2335 or info@charlescitychamber.com.

