Fire departments tackle simultaneous blazes near Clear Lake

Numerous area fire departments were called to assist in containing two separate blazes that occurred an hour apart in rural Clear Lake late Sunday night.
Just before midnight, the Clear Lake Fire Department responded to a request from the Ventura Fire Department to assist with a fire in a shop building on Balsam Avenue, according to a press release.
Around 1 a.m., the CLFD was called out to an unrelated multiple-structure fire near 285th Street. Mason City, Manly, Plymouth, and Hanlontown fire departments were all called in to assist.
No injuries were reported at either property, and the fires remain under investigation.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
