Finkenauer, Hinson raise $3 million in 2019 for Iowa’s 1st District race

Hinson said she was honored by the support — 78 percent came from Iowans.

“It’s clear that our message of bringing Iowa common sense to Washington is resonating with voters across Iowa,” she said.

“Voters know that it’s time for the 1st District to have a representative who puts people before politics and knows how to get results,” her campaign manager, Jimmy Peacock, said.

Finkenauer’s campaign also saw the fundraising numbers as a sign that “Iowans believe in the work she is doing to tirelessly advocate for working families in Congress,” according to campaign spokesman Ned Miller.

“Iowans appreciate Rep. Finkenauer’s effective leadership to lower prescription drug costs, expand rural broadband and extend the biofuel tax credits,” he said. “She remains focused on delivering common-sense solutions for people across the 1st District.”