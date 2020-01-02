Finkenauer endorses Biden for president

“It’s time we have leadership in the White House who believes in the value of not only uniting a divided Congress, but uniting our country through common sense, dignity and respect,” Finkenauer said. As she grew up in rural Dubuque County, her family instilled in her “the importance of hard work, caring for others and, most importantly, the value of public service.”

“We need a president who reflects those same values and will make America’s working families their top priority,” she said.

Finkenauer will join Biden at campaign stops in Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Des Moines and Davenport.

Today, Biden will have a 1:30 p.m. rally at the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa. Then he will be at the Delaware County Fairgrounds Community Center in Manchester at 4:45 p.m.

Friday, he will join campaign staff for a canvass and phone bank kickoff at 3:15 p.m. at his Cedar Rapids field office, 3621 First Ave. SE. Doors open 30 minutes ahead of all events.