Find out when your county will get the COVID-19 vaccine

Thursday evening, the Associated Press reported that FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said his agency would move quickly to authorize the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. That announcement came after a panel of FDA advisers ruled, in a 20-0 vote, that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks.
That same Associated Press story then went on to say that once emergency use authorization is granted, Moderna can begin shipping millions of doses of the vaccine for health workers and nursing home residents.
In the run up to that news, public health departments, hospitals and emergency management agencies across North Iowa have been readying themselves for when their counties might see the first doses of the vaccine, how many there will be and where they will be disbursed to.
Cerro Gordo County
Cerro Gordo County is planning for Moderna vaccines to come sometime the week of the 21st.
CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft has said that one small benefit of receiving the Moderna vaccine first instead of the Pfizer vaccine is that health officials in the county won't have the same difficulties with finding cold enough storage.
As is the case everywhere, those first vaccines are going to health care workers. In the county, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center has already announced plans for vaccinating its workers, which follow recommendations from the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
After health care workers and long-term care residents, the tentative plan for subsequent rounds of the vaccine is to cover essential workers which the county has worked on determining.
There have been talks about possibly offering a drive-thru vaccination clinic in later rounds of vaccinations, but those aren't set in stone yet.
Near the end of the latest press conference between CG Public Health and Mason City officials on Wednesday, Hanft said that counties across the area are working together as much as possible to ensure some uniformity in usage of the vaccine.
"We had a call last week talking about how this is all likely going to come together," Hanft said. "(We're) trying to not reinvent the wheel for everything in each county."
Floyd County
According to Floyd County Public Health Administrator Gail Arjes, the expected arrival date for the vaccine there is also the week of the 21st.
Arjes said that Floyd County's first round of vaccine is already allocated to Floyd County Medical Center. The total number of doses in that batch could still fluctuate as the individual counties don't set their numbers.
"As far as number of doses that’s all determined by IDPH (Iowa Department of Public Health)," Arjes said.
Moving forward, Arjes shared that she's been working with the county's emergency management team to look for locations that could work for vaccinations. But, again, that can fluctuate.
"We have a couple of places we’re looking at and depending on the amount of vaccine we get will determine our location," she said.
Franklin County
"Franklin County was allocated 400 doses this first round and I did get an email that those numbers may change...We could get about 30% less than that potentially," Franklin County Health Administrator Ashley Roberts said.
Support Local Journalism
The expectation for Franklin County is to begin receiving the Moderna vaccine the week of the 21st as well and that it will go to health care workers and anyone providing direct patient care.
"We are hoping to catch those people in these first couple rounds," Roberts said. "Then from there we do have plans to do a drive up or some type of drive thru vaccination-clinic-type deal."
Hancock County & Winnebago County
Officials for Hancock County and Winnebago anticipate that vaccines could arrive as early as the week of the 21st and as late as the week of the 28th.
Earlier this week, Andy Buffington, the emergency management coordinator of both counties, said that the so-called "Phase 1 distribution" will be for health workers, though the actual number of doses could still change.
"The reality is that not every individual will accept this vaccine, so right now we don’t have all the numbers, but we are reaching out and trying to get all the numbers," Buffington said.
Chelcee Schleuger, the Hancock County Public Health Director, said officials have discussed using drive-thru vaccination sites in further rounds, but that those plans aren't cemented yet, and the county could still opt for using large buildings with enough space for social distancing.
Kossuth County
"The vaccine is coming slowly, we know a lot of people are interested, we’re working with the information we have and sometimes that’s not all the information people want," said Joanne Roepke Bode, a public relations manager for Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona.
At present, county officials are working off of information that the Moderna vaccine will be hitting sometime the week of the 21st, but there isn't a set number of doses yet.
"I’m not sure I can even give a rough estimate," Roepke Bode said.
Mitchell County
"The first vaccine coming in is from Moderna," Mitchell County Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen said earlier this week.
Big-chain pharmacies Walgreens and CVS are anticipated to be present the week of Dec. 28 to vaccinate long-term care facility residents and staff.
“And then we’ll be providing it here for our staff and the hospital staff as well,” Ketelsen said.
Elaine Barreca, senior director of public relations for Mitchell County Regional Health Center, estimated the vaccine would not be available to the general public until next spring at the earliest.
Wright County
Jarika Eisentrager, the emergency management coordinator for Wright County, said that she expects initial shipments of the Moderna vaccine to hit the week of the 21st.
As is the case in other counties, that first batch will go toward covering health workers in the county.
Down the line, Eisentrager said that Wright County officials would like to use the drive-thru vaccination option as much as possible but that they're also considering what to do for folks who are more isolated.
"We’d like to diversify across the county just so everyone can get it," she said.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett's five memorable stories from 2020
In a year dominated by a deadly pandemic, there was still much to be inspired by and find hope in throughout North Iowa.
Back in the days when as many 2.7 million pay phones dotted the American landscape, this stalwart of Rockwell had functionality. It was needed.
When it comes to cutting a rug, age is just a number.
A small but dedicated group of Charles City residents is trying to keep history alive.
Mason City restaurant owner Maria Villegas is doing her part to bring back the North End while bringing residents an authentic taste from fart…
The Deling family in Swea City has had to help their son Corbin navigate a lot in his young life. For the past year, they've been pushing the …
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!