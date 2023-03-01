Students at Rockford High School were treated to a high-energy concert with a message Tuesday afternoon. The message? Rock-a-nomics.

When Sherri Meza, family and consumer sciences teacher at the school, was drawing up lesson plans, she had an ace up her sleeve. A short, engaging program designed for teens to advance their financial literacy. What really sells it is, it's a rock band.

Funding the Future is a nonprofit organization that, according to their website, teaches teens vital financial principles by organizing live musical performances at schools across the nation and creating a dialogue around financial literacy between students and musicians. According to the kids, it's a lot of fun.

Meza also teaches personal finance, a course required by the Iowa Department of Education since 2019. Getting students to think about the details of their futures can be difficult.

"I use a lot of personal stories in my teaching. Talking about mistakes I've made or successes helps them to fit it into their own stories."

It's a similar approach to the one Carter Hulsey uses in his concerts. Hulsey hails from Nashville, Tennessee, and is an active touring musician who moonlights as an educator. He made some poor financial choices in his youth that took a while to build back from, and he's determined to help kids make better choices.

Hulsey and his band took the stage and fired up the students with heavy beats, slamming guitar and original music. While the songs aren't exactly about money, they tell a personal story. It's a way Hulsey can connect with students before he talks to them about finance.

Those topics include credit scores, going to college, buying a car, pay-day lenders and even Roth IRAs. Hulsey encourages students to learn the basics now so they can be prepared as they encounter money situations in their own lives.

"I grew up in a family that didn't talk about money. No one told me the things I should have known. The best part of doing this is maybe one kids stays out of financial trouble. Makes these early mornings worth it," Hulsey said with a grin.

Sophomore Charles Bayim has a personal finance class on his radar. Most Iowa schools offer the classes to juniors and seniors. "I haven't done any financial planning myself, but I might start soon to make my career better in the future."

Hulsey and Meza know that while the kids may not recall every word or idea, opening the discussion can help students make healthy financial choices.