Financial hit on Iowa’s road fund not as bad as feared

The decline in state aviation fuel tax has reduced the number of state-funded projects, but Anderson said the improving vehicle travel numbers has enabled transportation officials to proceed with plans to let highway construction projects that had been temporarily delayed.

“We did delay putting some projects out for bid just to make sure we had enough funding to get through the construction season without impacting any projects that are underway,” he said. “We feel like now that it is not as negative as we feared originally; that we will be able to go ahead and put those projects out for bid this year.”

Overall, Iowa DOT officials forecast state collections into the road-use tax fund in fiscal 2021 would total about $1.766 billion by June 30, 2021. While fuel tax receipts are lagging slightly, Anderson said, vehicle registration fees have remained steady and a high demand for used vehicles has offset a drop in new car sales.

“While we don’t like to see a reduction in the road-fund receipts, this is not as dramatic as other states have faced,” said Newhard, who praised Iowa officials for not relying solely on fuel tax revenue to finance transportation needs. “We’re dealing with realities of (the COVID-19 pandemic), but we’re not stymied by this so that’s a good thing.”