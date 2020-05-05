Final two winners drawn in Globe's 'April Fool's Bracket Madness' tournament

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Globe Gazette has selected its Round 5 and 6 gift card winners as part of its April Fool's Bracket Madness online tournament.

Congratulations to Craig Benjegerdes, our fifth round winner, who will receive a $25 gift card from McCloskey, one of the four sponsors of the contest.

The final round winner (a $50 gift card from The Other Place) is Lloyd Graves.

Here are the other winners:

Round 1 - $25 Moorman gift card – Gary Moore

Round 2 - $25 McCloskey gift card – Jeremy Lessor

Round 3 - $25 Floyd & Leonard gift card – John Dallas

Round 4 - $25 Moorman gift card – Wendy Schuh

A total of 115 users signed up to take part in the Globe Gazette's online bracket contest, which concluded this past weekend with Kansas taking on Michigan State in the championship game. Kansas was then crowned the winner.

A random voter was picked from the pool of 115 in each round to win a gift card from one of the tournament's sponsors.

See the final results at https://bit.ly/2Ka7s9s.

