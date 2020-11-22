Fight for your right to park there: North Iowa man challenges citation

Houser came out and measured the street and went away, Kiroff said, with nothing more for year.

Until this August.

A request for comment from Houser was redirected by Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley to city attorney Randy Nielsen. However, Nielsen is out of the office until the end of November, according to an employee at his law office.

“I’ve never gotten a ticket before; no one’s ever complained or said anything to me about parking here,” said Kiroff. “I have parked this way since 1986. So do all my customers.”

Kiroff has taken a number of photos in which cars can indeed be seen parked with two wheels over the curb, including a mail truck and a Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle.

Kiroff requested an administrative review of the ticket in early September. By the end of the month, he received the ruling that the ticket had been upheld. Kiroff said he didn’t feel like he had been afforded an impartial review, which prompted him to file an appeal and take the matter before the courts.

Armed with a thick manila envelope full of detailed documentation and over 20 photos, Kiroff met with an attorney who took his case, and because of the arguments put forth by Kiroff, suggested they push for a jury trial.