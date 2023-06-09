Summer is here, with hot temperatures, long days and plenty of activities. If you don't feel like cooking, you may hit up a food truck at your local festival or event. How safe is the food you consume?

"Mobile food units, or food trucks, have a licensing process just like a brick and mortar restaurant," says Dan Ries, senior environmental health specialist at Cerro Gordo County Public Health. "There are lots of different licenses for different kinds of sales, but they are licensed and inspected."

Jordan Van Horn of Cosmic Smash Burgers is familiar with the process.

"We just got started with the truck at the beginning of May. We're getting our name and our truck out there as much as we can right now," Van Horn said.

CGPH has a comprehensive document called the Mobile Food Unit Guide that lists requirements for the varying types of unit licensing, but some rules just can't be broken.

All mobile food units, whether self-contained or just a pushcart, must return to their pre-approved home base of operations every three days for thorough cleaning and sanitization. Any unit that prepares food is required to have three compartment sinks for cleaning, rinsing and sanitization dishware as well as dedicated sinks for employee hand washing only.

In addition, employees are not allowed to handle food with bare hands and must wash their hands when changing gloves after any task. Just like your favorite brick and mortar restaurant, cold foods must be kept at 41 degrees or lower and hot foods must be 135 degrees or higher.

Cosmic Smash Burgers is a pull-behind, fully enclosed unit. Some trucks have a cab that allows them to be driven place to place, but many operators use a pull-behind trailer that can be stored between events.

Van Horn's trailer is set up for what Ries call "potentially hazardous foods." That means food is not pre-cooked and packaged. Van Horn and his crew must prepare, cook and serve foods that could cause illness if mishandled. Cross contamination is a major concern for food-preparation professionals and home cooks alike, and CGPH has policies in place to assure that food handlers have the best possible information to protect consumers.

A certified food protection manager must be on duty during all operating hours of food service. This standard is held across mobile and brick and mortar food service establishments. Certified food protection managers must complete the ServSafe Food Safety Certification program.

The program covers food safety guidelines including hot and cold holding temperatures, sanitization procedures, cook temperatures and the basics of the spread and control of common food-borne illnesses. This training includes how to handle any biological spills such as blood or vomit for customer protection, as well.

Van Horn didn't come across any major challenges to getting his start as a food truck operator.

"CGPH makes it pretty easy. They let you know what the standards are for setting up the truck. You take the classes, keep your equipment in good shape and clean, clean, clean," he said.

The Cosmic Smash Burgers trailer is a sight to behold. Food truck interiors are required to made of "easily cleanable" surfaces. Porous finishes like drywall aren't allowed, and Van Horn has gone all out with smooth stainless steel walls and bright white cabinets that show how hard his crew works to keep the truck free of greasy buildup or food debris.

"I strive to make sure people know they are getting safe and quality food, and seeing the smiles knowing they had the best burger I can provide makes all the work worth it," says Van Horn.

CGPH inspects 20 or more mobile food units in the county. There are many jurisdictions for food safety, but Ries says agencies have plans in place to double check safety.

"A mobile unit can get an annual license. If they stay within the jurisdiction, there will be some spot inspections at big events. Every time you travel to another jurisdiction, however, you're likely to be spot inspected there, too. We inspect each unit at licensing and then spot inspect at events they set up at. We double check licenses are active, take food temperatures and look for any cleanliness issues," he adds.

"At CGPH, we take food safety very seriously. We impress on food truck operators that it's their first priority, and only one, really. Take a good look at a mobile unit, if you feel unsure. Is it clean? In good repair? Are employees following guidelines by wearing gloves and handwashing? If so, you can assume the owner cares about your safety."

Van Horn agrees on safety being priority one. "We love our customers and want to see them over and over," he says. "We keep it clean, up to date and ready for events big and small."

If you have questions about food safety, mobile food unit guidelines or temporary food licensing, call Cerro Gordo County Public Health at 641-421-9300 or stop in at 2570 Fourth St. S.W., Suite 1 in Mason City.