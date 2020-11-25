Festival of Trees celebrates 25 years

One Vision is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Festival of Trees.
And this year, the organization is asking the community to join its safe celebration and bring the Christmas spirit “Home for the Holidays.”
“This time of year has always been special for One Vision and our community,” said Erin Luong, a One Vision spokeswoman. “Although we are so disappointed we aren’t able to bring everyone together in person to celebrate our 25th anniversary, our virtual purchase options extend the window of time you have to support One Vision and purchase your tree.”
Earlier this month, One Vision and the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announced “Home for the Holidays” Christmas by the Lake Dec. 4-6 will not feature in-person activities due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area and updates to the governor’s public health emergency proclamation.
This year, One Vision has partnered with nearly 20 businesses in downtown Clear Lake to display their 4-foot-tall and larger decorated trees, so individuals can enjoy them while they’re shopping.
The businesses, part of the Silver Star Tree Trail, are denoted with silver stars in their windows. The trees will be on display through Dec. 6.
The decorated trees will be available for purchase from Friday through Dec. 6 online at www.OVFOT.org.
One Vision will also host its eighth annual Lights on 5K virtually. To register, visit www.lightson5K.org.
It’s also selling Blessings Boxes and Secret Santa Workshop Kits.
Each box contains a 25th anniversary commemorative ornament, a part of ceramic coasters featuring artwork from the people it supports and candy.
The boxes cost $15 and may be ordered on the One Vision website.
The “Gnome for the Holidays” kit featuring a DIY gnome ornament, light up necklace, coloring page, Christmas cocoa mix and special treats from Santa. Each kit costs $10.
The festival is a fundraiser for One Vision, a nonprofit organization that supports more than 550 individuals with disabilities throughout 30 North Iowa communities.
One Vision will use all proceeds from registration, donations and funds raised will go toward purchasing Christmas gifts for the people it supports.
This year with COVID-19, One Vision knows its need is even greater as many families will be unable to spend the holidays together.
For more information about Festival of Trees, Blessings Boxes and Secret Santa Workshop Kits visit www.ovfot.org.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette.
