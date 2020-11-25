Festival of Trees celebrates 25 years

One Vision is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Festival of Trees.

And this year, the organization is asking the community to join its safe celebration and bring the Christmas spirit “Home for the Holidays.”

“This time of year has always been special for One Vision and our community,” said Erin Luong, a One Vision spokeswoman. “Although we are so disappointed we aren’t able to bring everyone together in person to celebrate our 25th anniversary, our virtual purchase options extend the window of time you have to support One Vision and purchase your tree.”

Earlier this month, One Vision and the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announced “Home for the Holidays” Christmas by the Lake Dec. 4-6 will not feature in-person activities due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area and updates to the governor’s public health emergency proclamation.

This year, One Vision has partnered with nearly 20 businesses in downtown Clear Lake to display their 4-foot-tall and larger decorated trees, so individuals can enjoy them while they’re shopping.

The businesses, part of the Silver Star Tree Trail, are denoted with silver stars in their windows. The trees will be on display through Dec. 6.