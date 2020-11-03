Feenstra defeats Scholten in Iowa 4th Congressional District

As of Nov. 1, the 4th District had 210,553 registered Republican voters, 130,954 Democrats and 156,686 no party voters.

Buena Vista University Professor Bradley Best said the recipe Scholten needed for a win was to get higher-than-normal turnout by Democrats and a spike in participation by young, first-time voters, including minority voters. That didn't pan out for him.

Scholten had pointed with pride to the fact that he had visited all 374 towns in the district at least once, traveling in his Winnebago which he nicknamed Sioux City Sue.

Feenstra has served three four-year terms in the Iowa Senate. He rose in his caucus to become assistant majority leader and chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over tax policy. In that role, he was a key architect of legislation that overhauled the state's individual income tax system and produced the largest tax cut in the state's history, according to GOP backers.

For the first time in 18 years, all of Northwest Iowa and much of North Central Iowa will be represented in the U.S. House by someone other than King, who lives in Kiron.