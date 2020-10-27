Feenstra appears with Sen. Grassley, Sec. Perdue at campaign Q&A

Randy Feenstra, Republican candidate for Congress in Iowa's fourth district, made a stop in Mason City on Tuesday, alongside Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Iowa Speaker Linda Upmeyer, and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

While the Q&A exchange leaned more toward agriculture issues directed toward Grassley and Perdue, Feenstra took an opportunity to stump for broader issues he feels are important to the election.

"I want to be an effective, conservative voice to get things done — to deliver for each one of you. There's so many things that are on the horizon," Feenstra said. "You think of Social Security and Medicare, they're so important. These are promises that we made. We all put money into this and we've got to make sure those promises were fulfilled."

Feenstra also said he wants to pursue a seat on the ag committee should he be elected.

The event was Grassley's first appearance since leading the Senate Judiciary Committee in confirming Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday. Grassley warned against policy initiatives proposed by AOC, referring to a tweet in which she called for expanding the Supreme Court.

