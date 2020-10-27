Feenstra appears with Sen. Grassley, Sec. Perdue at campaign Q&A

Randy Feenstra, Republican candidate for Congress in Iowa's fourth district, made a stop in Mason City on Tuesday, alongside Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Iowa Speaker Linda Upmeyer, and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.
While the Q&A exchange leaned more toward agriculture issues directed toward Grassley and Perdue, Feenstra took an opportunity to stump for broader issues he feels are important to the election.
"I want to be an effective, conservative voice to get things done — to deliver for each one of you. There's so many things that are on the horizon," Feenstra said. "You think of Social Security and Medicare, they're so important. These are promises that we made. We all put money into this and we've got to make sure those promises were fulfilled."
Feenstra also said he wants to pursue a seat on the ag committee should he be elected.
The event was Grassley's first appearance since leading the Senate Judiciary Committee in confirming Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday. Grassley warned against policy initiatives proposed by AOC, referring to a tweet in which she called for expanding the Supreme Court.
Support Local Journalism
"You know what the stakes are in this election? They're very, very high," Grassley said. "Do you want to follow the Constitution and let Supreme Courts be what they are, or do you want a bunch of people that are going to make laws?"
The Constitution does not stipulate the number of Supreme Court justices that serve. That number is determined by Congress.
In addition to the GOP panel, Shannon Latham, candidate for the Iowa House of Representatives in District 54, the seat from which Upmeyer is retiring, was also in attendance.
Latham was enthusiastically endorsed by both Feenstra and Upmeyer during the event, with Grassley reiterating the importance of electing a Republican house in Iowa.
Latham said some of the larger planks in her platform is the support of tech education programs and small business.
"I believe in small businesses here. I really want to give them a voice, as well as agriculture, in the state house," Latham said.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!