Feel-good Friday: Roosevelt Elementary class exchanges letters, candies with Marine

Every other Friday in Tara Truex’s second and third grade special education classroom at Roosevelt Elementary, Truex tries to brighten up the days of her students with what she calls "feel-good Friday."
If her class has worked hard for a couple weeks, feel-good Friday is a reward for the students, meant to teach them how amazing it feels to give back and make others feel good. For Veteran’s Day in November, Truex used feel-good Friday to send out cards to veterans and current military members.
“I thought, ‘How could we really stay connected with the outside world? How can we stay connected with people to do a little bit more?’ This year I took a picture of the kids, there’s a poem and they colored a page for them,” Truex said. “I put a request out on my Facebook asking for veterans who would like to receive mail.”
Truex and her class ended up sending out letters to 12 veterans in different parts of the world thanking them for their service and sacrifices. She wasn’t expecting to hear anything back, other than maybe a few Facebook messages saying thank you.
Then in December, a package came back from Sean Okusko – a Marine who is currently stationed in Okinawa, Japan. In it were pictures of him and a letter to the class explaining what he does for a living.
There were also bags of Japanese gummies, pastries and candy – enough for every student in the class to have multiple.
“Oh my gosh, it was so much candy,” Truex said. “Their faces just lit up. They were like, ‘What’s that?’ I’m sure they taste just like our gummies, but they’re super cool when they’re from Japan.”
The kids in the class were thrilled to hear back from someone they sent a letter to. One student told her parents, who shared a similar excitement.
“You guys can send him our Christmas card,” one parent enthusiastically told Truex.
The Veteran’s Day exercise was also a good way to teach her kids about the importance of those who are serving or have served in the past. Some kids in her class have aunts and uncles serving, and one student won’t have his dad come back home until next school year.
Truex was thrilled to see her lesson about making others feel good come full circle. Her students felt the experience of giving, and then felt the experience of receiving.
“He’s just such a great guy and I didn’t expect it,” Truex said. “It was a nice twist that we gave to others and now he’s giving back.”
