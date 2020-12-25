Feel-good Friday: Roosevelt Elementary class exchanges letters, candies with Marine

Every other Friday in Tara Truex’s second and third grade special education classroom at Roosevelt Elementary, Truex tries to brighten up the days of her students with what she calls "feel-good Friday."

If her class has worked hard for a couple weeks, feel-good Friday is a reward for the students, meant to teach them how amazing it feels to give back and make others feel good. For Veteran’s Day in November, Truex used feel-good Friday to send out cards to veterans and current military members.

“I thought, ‘How could we really stay connected with the outside world? How can we stay connected with people to do a little bit more?’ This year I took a picture of the kids, there’s a poem and they colored a page for them,” Truex said. “I put a request out on my Facebook asking for veterans who would like to receive mail.”

Truex and her class ended up sending out letters to 12 veterans in different parts of the world thanking them for their service and sacrifices. She wasn’t expecting to hear anything back, other than maybe a few Facebook messages saying thank you.

Then in December, a package came back from Sean Okusko – a Marine who is currently stationed in Okinawa, Japan. In it were pictures of him and a letter to the class explaining what he does for a living.