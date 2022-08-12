 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fatal July crash leads to homicide charges in Cerro Gordo County

A Charles City man has been arrested following his involvement in a deadly crash late last month.

Police say on Timothy James Hoy, 58, was intoxicated on July 25 when he drove his 2013 Nissan Ultima across the center line near the intersection of Yarrow Avenue and 265th Street in rural Cerro Gordo County, striking a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen John Miles of Mason City.

Miles was killed in the crash, and two others were injured. Authorities at the scene obtained a warrant for Hoy's blood alcohol level.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's office issued a warrant for Hoy's arrest on Aug. 11, and he was subsequently charged with vehicular homicide. 

A preliminary court hearing for Hoy is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to court documents.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette.

Follow the Globe Gazette on Twitter @globegazette.

