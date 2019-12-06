{{featured_button_text}}
sanders05.JPG

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at The Music Man Square in Mason City in January 2016.

 ARIAN SCHUESSLER The Globe Gazette

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders announced the endorsements of 38 Iowa farmers and rural activists.

The campaign made the announcement ahead of the U.S. senator from Vermont’s planned address at a weekend event with organizations representing Iowa farmers and organic growers.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

“Rural agriculture is the victim of corporations at both ends of the spectrum,” Delaware County farmer Randy Marquardt said in a statement provided by the Sanders campaign. “After 49 years, I am considering an exit, not due to health or wanting to retire, but rather a desire to do something whereby I can actually make a living. I know Bernie Sanders will fight for families like mine, because he always has.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
7
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments