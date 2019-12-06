Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders announced the endorsements of 38 Iowa farmers and rural activists.
The campaign made the announcement ahead of the U.S. senator from Vermont’s planned address at a weekend event with organizations representing Iowa farmers and organic growers.
“Rural agriculture is the victim of corporations at both ends of the spectrum,” Delaware County farmer Randy Marquardt said in a statement provided by the Sanders campaign. “After 49 years, I am considering an exit, not due to health or wanting to retire, but rather a desire to do something whereby I can actually make a living. I know Bernie Sanders will fight for families like mine, because he always has.”
