Family mourning boy who died on Make-A-Wish trip to MOA
0 comments

Family mourning boy who died on Make-A-Wish trip to MOA

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin family is mourning their 11-year-old son who died on a Make-A-Wish trip to the Mall of America in Minnesota over New Year's.

Sixth-grader Mikey Choroszy of Sussex had brain cancer. Mikey experienced the FlyOver America ride, shopped at The LEGO Store and rode the Ferris wheel at the megamall in Bloomington, Minnesota. But the boy became unresponsive at dinner and died on New Year's Day at a Minneapolis hospital.

Mikey was diagnosed with a tumor on his brain stem about 15 months ago. His mother, Tammy Wildish, told WTMJ-TV her son “was a fighter, he never gave up.”

As of Wednesday, a GoFundMe page has raised more than $41,000 , more than twice its goal of $20,000.

0 comments
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News