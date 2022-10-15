Everybody Plays park groundbreaking held in Clear Lake

A new playground in Clear Lake is one step closer to coming to fruition.

Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb opened the ground-breaking ceremony for the Everybody Plays Inclusive Park and Playground by comparing what the neighborhood used to look like and what it will become.

The playground project has taken 18 months of effort by citizen committees, architects and city officials. The park is expected to be operational by summer 2023.

Crabb shared memories of what the neighborhood used to look like with deteriorating buildings located only a block off of Main Street. The city slowly purchased the buildings and began demolition. "All in the span of 20 years, it takes time to complete a significant gentrification of an area of a city," he said.

He thanked resident Christina Maulsby and her Everybody Plays committee, Bergland & Cram architect Kristie King for her designs, and local business Dean Snyder Construction for their dedication to the project.

Clear Lake Mayor Pro Tem, Mike Callanan said his wife used to be a nurse for One Vision for over 30 years. "We were blessed with the many interactions with some of the amazing people we wouldn't have otherwise crossed paths with," he said. "The playground is also a whole new concept. It's an example of how one community reaches out and embraces local residents and visitors."

"Imagine a place with no barriers, no obstacles, where no one is left behind. Where imagination and creativity take place and friendships are developed. A place where everybody plays," Maulsby said.