In the past 24 hours, have you felt any unexplained tremors in the ground or heard popping or cracking?
Don't worry; it probably wasn't an earthquake. It could be that you were witness to a cryoseism.
Otherwise known as a "frost quake" or "ice quake," a cryoseism is a rare phenomenon which occurs as a result of cracking in either frozen soil or rocks saturated with ice or water.
Though rare, the recent drastic weather change in our area has the qualities that make a frost quake possible:
- The ground has to be saturated with moisture. As snow fell and melted last week, it soaked into the soil, then retained that moisture.
- There must be a small amount of snow cover, under about six inches, an amount that wouldn't be significant enough to adequately insulate the ground from sudden temperature change.
- A considerable shift in temperature must occur — a drop from around freezing temperatures, which we've had over the weekend, to a drop near or below zero degrees, which occurred by Monday morning. The drop must occur within about 48 hours, which has been the case.
As the temperature drops, the water in the ground will freeze and expand. Stress and pressure builds until soil and rocks, including glacial erratics or limestone beneath the soil, crack and explode.
Sands or gravels, since they're more water-permeable, make an ice quake more likely to occur, but it's still possible for them to happen here.
The likeliest time for a cryoseism to occur would have been late Sunday to pre-dawn Monday — usually the coldest time frame in a day.
If you didn't experience a frost quake this time around, pay attention the next time these conditions occur. If you feel or hear the cold earth quaking, you'll know what's up.
