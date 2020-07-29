Ernst to speak in Mason City on Saturday

While the ongoing pandemic has slowed plenty of activities in the U.S. over the past few months, it hasn't curbed a whole lot of electioneering.
And with less than 100 days now until Nov. 3, the campaigning is only likely to increase.
On Saturday morning, Sen. Joni Ernst is set to speak to the Cerro Gordo County GOP at its newly christened "Victory Office" at 14 South Federal Avenue on the South Federal Plaza.
According to a press release from Cerro Gordo GOP Chairwoman Barbara Hovland, the grand opening will run from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. and Ernst will be speaking during that time.
Ernst, who last visited Cerro Gordo County over the July 4 weekend, is running for a second term against Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield, who won her primary in June.
In recent weeks, the junior senator from Iowa has pushed for a tax breaks to essential workers as one remedy for the economic turmoil that COVID-19 has wrought. Under legislation Ernst introduced on July 21, federal income taxes would be suspended for essential workers up to an annual income cap set at the highest level of pay for an enlisted person in the armed forces. On top of that, the bill would provide suspension of federal payroll taxes for essential workers who earn up to $50,000 annually.
"These folks are the heroes who will help America beat this pandemic," Ernst said at the time. "It’s time we pay them back."
“These folks are the heroes who will help America beat this pandemic,” Ernst said. “It’s time we pay them back.”
Meanwhile, Greenfield, president of an eight-employee development company in Des Moines, has been calling for targeted investments by state and federal governments to businesses in rural and underserved communities. Along with that, she's been calling for an expansion of the Affordable Care Act to allay the fears of small business owners at a time when every cost counts.
Based on an average by 270ToWin of the past seven polls taken for the race, Greenfield currently leads Ernst by 2% which is well within the margin of error.
While Greenfield leads in the current polling average, Ernst has the money advantage based on fundraising numbers released earlier this month.
The Ernst campaign has $9 million in the bank while Greenfield's campaign announced they were sitting on $6 million. However, Greenfield's money came entirely within a stretch from April to June.
The race has drawn interest from leaders of both parties including former Vice President Joe Biden, who called the Hawkeye State a "a critical battleground."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!