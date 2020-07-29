Ernst to speak in Mason City on Saturday

In recent weeks, the junior senator from Iowa has pushed for a tax breaks to essential workers as one remedy for the economic turmoil that COVID-19 has wrought. Under legislation Ernst introduced on July 21, federal income taxes would be suspended for essential workers up to an annual income cap set at the highest level of pay for an enlisted person in the armed forces. On top of that, the bill would provide suspension of federal payroll taxes for essential workers who earn up to $50,000 annually.

"These folks are the heroes who will help America beat this pandemic," Ernst said at the time. "It’s time we pay them back."

Meanwhile, Greenfield, president of an eight-employee development company in Des Moines, has been calling for targeted investments by state and federal governments to businesses in rural and underserved communities. Along with that, she's been calling for an expansion of the Affordable Care Act to allay the fears of small business owners at a time when every cost counts.