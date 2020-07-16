Ernst supports federal funding to help schools reopen

"Most certainly, that's one thing we'll be working on," Ernst said. "That is a concern of ours — to make sure we can sensibly and safely get our children back to school. We want to make sure we are protecting those students and those educators."

Ernst said Senators likely would debate the amount needed to meet schools' needs but hoped a final bill would be ready by the first week of August.

She declined to weigh in on whether or not students and teachers should wear masks during the school day, saying it should be a local decision.

"I think that should be left up to those local schools and those parents," she said. "School boards and administrators should be making those decisions on what's appropriate for their children and their population. They'll know the situation best on the ground, so if they need to wear masks, they can make those decisions."

Ernst, wearing a leopard-print face mask and clear plastic poncho, stood in the pouring rain for more than an hour as she handed boxes of diapers through car windows to needy families. A line of cars snaked through the Community Health Care parking lot as dozens of people patiently waited their turn.