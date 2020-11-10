 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ernst re-elected to vice chair of Senate Republican leadership
0 comments
alert top story

Ernst re-elected to vice chair of Senate Republican leadership

{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa Sen. Ernst in tough reelection race against Greenfield

In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ernst narrowly defeats Democrat Theresa Greenfield to retain her Senate seat.

One week after winning re-election against Democratic candidate Theresa Greenfield, Sen. Joni Ernst went through another re-election.

On Tuesday morning, the junior senator from Iowa announced that she had been unanimously re-elected to serve as the Vice Chair of the Senate Republican Conference, which also includes Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

During a short speech following the announcement, Ernst said that the stories she heard while campaigning in each of Iowa's 99 counties would be represented to the rest of leadership to the best of her ability.

"Just so grateful to the people of Iowa and then to the members of my conference," she said.

Ernst, 50, a retired soldier who previously served as a county auditor and state senator, polled 51.8 percent of the vote en route to a second six-year U.S. Senate term. Greenfield, 57, a Des Moines businesswoman making her first bid for statewide elective office, garnered 45.1 percent in unofficial results.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Elephant can entertain crowds by playing the harmonica

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News