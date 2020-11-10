Ernst re-elected to vice chair of Senate Republican leadership

One week after winning re-election against Democratic candidate Theresa Greenfield, Sen. Joni Ernst went through another re-election.

On Tuesday morning, the junior senator from Iowa announced that she had been unanimously re-elected to serve as the Vice Chair of the Senate Republican Conference, which also includes Sen. Chuck Grassley.

During a short speech following the announcement, Ernst said that the stories she heard while campaigning in each of Iowa's 99 counties would be represented to the rest of leadership to the best of her ability.

"Just so grateful to the people of Iowa and then to the members of my conference," she said.

Ernst, 50, a retired soldier who previously served as a county auditor and state senator, polled 51.8 percent of the vote en route to a second six-year U.S. Senate term. Greenfield, 57, a Des Moines businesswoman making her first bid for statewide elective office, garnered 45.1 percent in unofficial results.

