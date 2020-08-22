Engineer: Clear Lake's Main Avenue project 'right on track'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Work on the Main Avenue street reconstruction and bike lane extension project in Clear Lake is on schedule.

That’s what Jason Petersburg, project engineer with Veenstra & Kimm, told the Clear Lake City Council this week.

“Schedule-wise I went through what they had initially proposed on this and they’re pretty much right on track,” he said. “Phase one went pretty quick. Phase two is taking a little bit longer than they had planned, but I don’t see any issues with the schedule on that.”

Petersburg reviewed the project, including a pay estimate and change order, with the council Monday evening during its meeting.

After his review, the City Council approved a pay estimate of $287,092 to Wicks Construction, of Decorah, for work it completed in July as well as a change order substituting the subgrade stabilization product for something different, which reduced the project’s price by about $8,549.

The project, awarded to Wicks Construction for nearly $2.2 million in March, features street and utility improvements on Main Avenue between 14th and 20th streets. It also includes new 5-foot-wide sidewalks and bicycle lanes on the north and south side of the road.