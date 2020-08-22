Engineer: Clear Lake's Main Avenue project 'right on track'

Work on the Main Avenue street reconstruction and bike lane extension project in Clear Lake is on schedule.
That’s what Jason Petersburg, project engineer with Veenstra & Kimm, told the Clear Lake City Council this week.
“Schedule-wise I went through what they had initially proposed on this and they’re pretty much right on track,” he said. “Phase one went pretty quick. Phase two is taking a little bit longer than they had planned, but I don’t see any issues with the schedule on that.”
Petersburg reviewed the project, including a pay estimate and change order, with the council Monday evening during its meeting.
After his review, the City Council approved a pay estimate of $287,092 to Wicks Construction, of Decorah, for work it completed in July as well as a change order substituting the subgrade stabilization product for something different, which reduced the project’s price by about $8,549.
The project, awarded to Wicks Construction for nearly $2.2 million in March, features street and utility improvements on Main Avenue between 14th and 20th streets. It also includes new 5-foot-wide sidewalks and bicycle lanes on the north and south side of the road.
The improvements are part of a multi-year project, which began in 2017, on Main Avenue between Eighth Street and 24th Street and is estimated to cost at least $6 million when finished.
The project was initially scheduled to begin on July 13 after the city’s Fourth of July Celebration, but after festivities were canceled due to COVID-19, the council allowed an earlier start.
Wicks Construction started the five-phase project on July 6.
It was the contractor’s goal to complete half the paving and all the utility improvements before this fall, which it’s hired various subcontractors to accomplish.
Petersburg said the contractor has completed the installation of the underground utilities and the subgrade rock base on Main Avenue between 18th and 20th streets, or phase one, and local traffic has been allowed back on the street.
Wicks is wrapping up on phase two of the project from 13th Street to North 14th Street, and the contractor was scheduled to begin work on the third phase of the underground utilities from 16th Street to 18th Street Friday.
The third phase, Petersburg said, is anticipated to take about four weeks, weather permitting.
Wicks Construction plans to pave between 13th and 14th streets and between 16th and 20th streets before the end of fall, weather permitting.
Temporary asphalt will be laid between 14th and 16th streets until the contractor returns in the spring of 2021 to finish paving.
The contractor will also install new sidewalks and street lighting along the project.
The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-June 2021.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
