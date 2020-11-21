Engineer: Clear Lake's Main Avenue project in 'pretty good shape'

Petersburg reviewed the project, including a pay estimate, telephonically with the council during its meeting Monday.

Since its last meeting, Wicks Construction has completed the majority of the street paving, the utility subcontractor has finished the storm sewer work, and Heartland Asphalt, of Mason City, has installed the temporary asphalt paving scheduled for the project, he said.

On Monday, the contractor had one main line concrete pour on the north half of Main Avenue between 14th and 16th streets and the intersection of North 14th Street and Main Avenue left to complete as well as some patch work and some curb and gutter at the intersections of 14th Street and 12th Street.

Petersburg said a second crew was working on driveways along Main Avenue this week and early next week.

“The weather forecast looks good, so we’re anticipating having all the property owners back in their driveways by Thanksgiving,” he said.

Cole Excavating, the grading subcontractor for Wicks, will be on site next week to backfill the curbs and rough grade the area behind the curb, Petersburg said.