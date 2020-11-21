Engineer: Clear Lake's Main Avenue project in 'pretty good shape'

Property owners along the Main Avenue street reconstruction and bike lane extension project in Clear Lake are anticipated to be back in their driveways by Thanksgiving.
Jason Petersburg, project engineer for Veenstra & Kimm Inc., told the Clear Lake City Council on Monday evening that the last few weeks have been “very busy and productive” on Main Avenue.
“All in all, the project’s in pretty good shape,” he said.
The project, awarded to Wicks Construction, of Decorah, for nearly $2.2 million in March, features street and utility improvements on Main Avenue between 14th and 20th streets. It also includes new 5-foot-wide sidewalks and bicycle lanes on the north and south sides of the road.
The improvements are part of a multi-year project, which began in 2004, on Main Avenue between Eighth Street and 24th Street and is estimated to cost at least $6 million when finished.
It did the segments from 24th Street to just east of Interstate 35 and from 20th Street to 24th Street in 2004 and 2017, respectively.
The project was initially scheduled to begin on July 13 after the city’s Fourth of July Celebration, but after festivities were canceled due to COVID-19, the council allowed an earlier start.
Wicks Construction started the five-phase project on July 6.
Petersburg reviewed the project, including a pay estimate, telephonically with the council during its meeting Monday.
Since its last meeting, Wicks Construction has completed the majority of the street paving, the utility subcontractor has finished the storm sewer work, and Heartland Asphalt, of Mason City, has installed the temporary asphalt paving scheduled for the project, he said.
On Monday, the contractor had one main line concrete pour on the north half of Main Avenue between 14th and 16th streets and the intersection of North 14th Street and Main Avenue left to complete as well as some patch work and some curb and gutter at the intersections of 14th Street and 12th Street.
Petersburg said a second crew was working on driveways along Main Avenue this week and early next week.
“The weather forecast looks good, so we’re anticipating having all the property owners back in their driveways by Thanksgiving,” he said.
Cole Excavating, the grading subcontractor for Wicks, will be on site next week to backfill the curbs and rough grade the area behind the curb, Petersburg said.
After his review, the City Council unanimously approved a pay estimate of about $514,889 to Wicks Construction for work it completed in October, including the last of the utility work, aggregate base and the first four blocks of mainline road paving. It’s the city’s fourth pay estimate for the project.
The work included in the pay estimate takes the project to 62% complete, Petersburg said.
Petersburg said the big item remaining on the project is the installation of the new sidewalks.
“They’re going to put gravel in the areas that were removed for utility construction to get through the winter and then look at pouring the sidewalks in the spring,” he said.
The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-June 2021.
In October, the City Council approved a professional services agreement with Veenstra & Kimm for the next phase of the Main Avenue street reconstruction and bike lane extension project between Eighth and 14th streets.
The next phase, estimated to cost $2.2 million, isn’t scheduled to begin until after the Fourth of July in 2022, and it’s expected to be completed in June 2023.
