Energy manager cuts costs, pushes for solar at Mason City schools

One of the ways Patras has saved in the past include negotiating bills with energy businesses. He’s taken $175,000 energy bills and negotiated them down to $25,000. He says he's also constantly looking ahead of time to buy gas when it’s at its cheapest – not necessarily when the district needs it.

Patras has had input in some of the biggest projects the district has undertaken – like implementing cost-friendly energy methods when the Lincoln Intermediate and Roosevelt Elementary buildings were built. The two buildings are now the most energy-efficient in the district, according to Patras.

From large projects like buildings, to things as small as unplugging phone chargers when they’re not in use, his job is about saving pennies. And his opinion holds weight within the district.

At the end of the board meeting in early December, he urged board members to consider a solar project at Hoover Elementary.

“I’ve been bringing it up every year that we need to do a solar project,” Patras said. “Not only to emphasize and save some money – because we would and it would be very profitable for us – but what a great educational tool.”