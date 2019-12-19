Empower Rural Iowa Initiative task force offers ideas

Members of a task force established by Gov. Kim Reynolds in July 2018 offered ideas Wednesday during a meeting in Perry aimed at strengthening rural areas of Iowa.
The panel mainly called for increased state grant programs that would help rural areas.
Among the suggestions:
• Providing additional funding and a higher state match for existing broadband grants that improve internet speed in rural areas, as well as updated maps of broadband connectivity in the state.
• Increasing the $1 million cap on Main Street challenge grants.
• Boosting the funding for the state Department of Natural Resources’ derelict buildings grant program and streamlining its eligibility and application processes.
• Providing more rural set-aside money in the Community Catalyst grant program.
• Continuing the “small cities set-aside” in the Workforce Housing Tax Credit program.
• Continuing support for Rural Innovation Grants and Rural Housing Assessment Grants that were created during the last legislative session.
• Creating a matching grant program focused on developing rural leaders through professional visioning processes and encouraging the implementation of community vision plans by funding a rural set-aside in quality-of-life programs, such as Enhance Iowa and Iowa Great Places.
Earlier this year, Reynolds signed House File 772 – legislation to provide incentives for broadband and workforce housing in rural Iowa.