Empower Rural Iowa Initiative task force offers ideas

Rural Iowa Initiative

July 2018: Gov. Kim Reynolds announces her "Empower Rural Iowa Initiative" during a media event in the town square in Winterset on Wednesday. With Reynolds are, from left, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, Sandy Ehrig of the Iowa Rural Development Council, and acting Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg.

 Erin Murphy

Members of a task force established by Gov. Kim Reynolds in July 2018 offered ideas Wednesday during a meeting in Perry aimed at strengthening rural areas of Iowa.

The panel mainly called for increased state grant programs that would help rural areas.

Among the suggestions:

• Providing additional funding and a higher state match for existing broadband grants that improve internet speed in rural areas, as well as updated maps of broadband connectivity in the state.

• Increasing the $1 million cap on Main Street challenge grants.

• Boosting the funding for the state Department of Natural Resources’ derelict buildings grant program and streamlining its eligibility and application processes.

• Providing more rural set-aside money in the Community Catalyst grant program.

• Continuing the “small cities set-aside” in the Workforce Housing Tax Credit program.

• Continuing support for Rural Innovation Grants and Rural Housing Assessment Grants that were created during the last legislative session.

• Creating a matching grant program focused on developing rural leaders through professional visioning processes and encouraging the implementation of community vision plans by funding a rural set-aside in quality-of-life programs, such as Enhance Iowa and Iowa Great Places.

Earlier this year, Reynolds signed House File 772 – legislation to provide incentives for broadband and workforce housing in rural Iowa.

