Empower Rural Iowa Initiative task force offers ideas

Members of a task force established by Gov. Kim Reynolds in July 2018 offered ideas Wednesday during a meeting in Perry aimed at strengthening rural areas of Iowa.

The panel mainly called for increased state grant programs that would help rural areas.

Among the suggestions:

• Providing additional funding and a higher state match for existing broadband grants that improve internet speed in rural areas, as well as updated maps of broadband connectivity in the state.

• Increasing the $1 million cap on Main Street challenge grants.

• Boosting the funding for the state Department of Natural Resources’ derelict buildings grant program and streamlining its eligibility and application processes.

• Providing more rural set-aside money in the Community Catalyst grant program.

• Continuing the “small cities set-aside” in the Workforce Housing Tax Credit program.

• Continuing support for Rural Innovation Grants and Rural Housing Assessment Grants that were created during the last legislative session.