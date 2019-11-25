{{featured_button_text}}
Scam Alert Logo

Mason City Police Department has issued a statement reminding residents to be vigilant of telephone scams.

Older residents are particularly vulnerable to falling victim to these scams, and the reminder comes after an incident on Monday regarding an 82-year-old Mason City woman.

Police say the woman attempted to purchase $500 gift cards from a local retailer. Employees at the store recognized the scam and intervened before the woman could complete the purchase, and called the police.

Officers waited with the woman at her home until the scammers called back. The area code used in this scam attempt came back as a telephone number in Jamaica.

Scammers often call with secretive or urgent requests, and ultimately ask individuals to purchase one or more gift cards. Once the purchase is made, the victim is asked to read the card and pin number from the cards, which scammers use to drain the card's value, leaving the victim footing the bill for the card amount.

Authorities remind the public that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, and to be sure to double check with a trusted family member, personal banker, or law enforcement before giving any financial or personal information over the phone, or making any purchases.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

1 of 21

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.

1
1
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments