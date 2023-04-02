The recent announcement MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center will close the North Iowa Hospice inpatient unit has left area residents saddened about the loss.

"There's so much emotional attachment and so many community members have something invested in hospice. While I am disappointed it had to happen, I understand the rationale behind it," said Dr. Mark Johnson, who has been involved with hospice in North Iowa since it's inception.

It's a blow many never expected. The change has been difficult for some, but staff shortages and financial pressures led MercyOne to make the painful decision to close.

According to a statement from MercyOne, "Starting in April, hospice patients needing inpatient or respite services will receive their care within MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center or a hospice care location most convenient to them. There will be no interruption of inpatient or respite care for our hospice patients other than the transfer of that care to a different location. Hospice outpatient care will not be affected and will continue as usual. The hospice house will remain open for administrative and colleague services."

In 1981, Johnson brought the idea of offering end-of-life care to Ann Macgregor, and by 1982 in-home hospice service was being provided. In 1992, the six-bed Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit opened.

Over the years, the lives of countless North Iowans have been touched by the dignity, caring and compassion of the staff and volunteers who provide that care.

After nearly 14 years working in varying roles within the hospice organization, Doreen Hanson has retired. Her last shift was March 25, the day the closing announcement was made. Throughout her career, she's worked as an in-home and inpatient nurse. She agrees the news is devastating, but says it is understandable.

"I just retired. There are a number of others who have retired along the years also, and the pool shrinks," Hanson said. "I think it's too bad. I think about 85% of patients choose to die in their own homes, but for the remaining people the facility is just so wonderful to have. It's a beautiful place."

That beauty is on display in the Serenity Garden. With a gazebo and seating amongst the blooming flowers, families and patients have an opportunity to experience quiet, peaceful moments in the midst of what can be an emotionally draining time. The facility itself is designed in a style reminiscent of a private home, offering peace of mind and a familiar atmosphere.

For Mason City resident Ann Trump, it was a place to say goodbye to her husband, who died three years ago in February. It is a place where family and friends can gather.

"I haven't heard one person say this (the closing) is a good idea. I don't know anyone who doesn't know someone who died in hospice. It's an important service." Trump says. "The nurses and staff are so knowledgeable and kind."

Nicki Dutcher of Mason City offered a similar opinion. Her husband, Jeff, received care under hospice before he died in September 2017.

"I can’t imagine my husband taking his last breath in a sterile environment like the hospital. Hospice is such an intimate and personal setting," Dutcher said. "They truly care for their patients, and you aren’t just another patient on the floor. It makes me sad to know that others won’t get to experience the peace that I felt when he took his last breath. It was comforting to not have all the machines beeping and all the people. Not only that, there were no restrictions at the hospice house. I was never made to leave his side as I would have been made to do so at the hospital."

She said having the option to move to the hospice house made a big difference to her and her family.

"When we were told Jeff was dying, he wanted to be home. We stayed at home as long as we could and made the decision to move to inpatient. The hospice house is a home atmosphere where both the patients and family members feel like they are in their own home," Dutcher said.

North Iowa Hospice operates with a paid staff and volunteers. Caregivers receive special training to help grieving loved ones process their experiences and lay out the steps we go through when we die. Hanson explains that staff and volunteers come from many faiths, but all carry a deep spirituality that comes with patience and understanding the dying process.

End-of-life planning can be difficult, and some families come to hospice care without a plan. Others have fought a long battle and are ready for the peace and support nurses, staff and volunteers provide.

With the announcement of the closing, Funk worries about her own end-of-life care when the time comes. Funk has glioblastoma multiforme, a type of aggressive brain tumor. She's responding well to treatment and laughs when she says, "I told my doctor I plan to live another 22 and a half years."

But she knows from experience things can change in a heartbeat. Her first seizure came as she was caring for her husband after a silent stroke in 2019. During that time, Funk also lost her job at Martin Brothers due to the pandemic. "It all came at once," she said with a sigh.

Funk's mother died in hospice, and when she had to confront her own mortality, she pictured herself getting the same dignified, compassionate inpatient care as her mother received. "We deserve that," she says.

Hospice service takes many forms. In North Iowa, most patients choose in-home care, but some need hospital-managed medication or technology. Hospice is provided in-room for admitted patients.

MercyOne's intention is for there to be minimal disruption to the in-home hospice program. Nurses will continue to visit patients both at home and on the hospital floor when needed.

The support families need is a main concern for nurse Hanson. She worries that nurses on the hospital floor may not recognize the gravity of each moment with patients and family. "The nurses and staff at MercyOne are amazing at their jobs, but this is a different kind of care. We (hospice nurses) sit with people as long as it takes."

"There's a lot of training and experience that goes into hospice. Our job is not to prolong the patient's life, but to give them their dignity and grace in dying."

Funk worries about the same thing.

"I want to be surrounded by friends and family," Funk says. "Hospice is there to help ease the burden on families. I think they rushed this. They need to go back and think about the effect it has on people."