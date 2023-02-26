Right here in River City, we have 20,000 forebears with fabulous stories and a rich history, and Karen Byrne is determined to tell those stories, the stories of ancestors, family and friends who have passed on.

Byrne is a board member at Elmwood-St Joseph Municipal Cemetery and a historian who's been dubbed a "cemetery scientist" by her grandson. What began as research for the annual History Walk has blossomed into three new programs for churches, civic groups and schools.

Don't expect dry dates and statistics. Byrne's approach is one of respect, curiosity and community connection.

"Numbers don’t tell the complete story. ... Elmwood-St. Joseph’s Cemetery is 70 acres with 20,000 burials and inurnments since 1865. That’s the numbers talking. The reality is that Elmwood-St. Joseph’s Cemetery is 20,000 stories of love, loss and hope."

Each marker is a testament to those stories.

"People took great care that their loved ones be remembered with a monument," Byrne says. Her programs are designed to honor those families and the impact they made on our community.

The three programs look at different aspects of life in Mason City related to the cemetery. They are presented free of charge, the original work of Byrne.

Stories in the Stones: Lives Remembered Through Art: Details the great care taken by family members to remember their loved ones through art. Folk markers and traditional markers are featured to highlight the stories of the deceased. Vivid, colorful slides of the markers and local history are included in the 15-minute presentation. It includes a examples of zinkies — zinc grave plaques and decorations made of zinc, also known as white brass. They became popular in the mid-19th century, marketed as being more durable than stone. They weren't, and lost popularity. Very few are left.

Beets, Penguins and a Parking Ticket: Audacious Women of North Iowa: Audacious: an adjective expressing boldness, courage and daring actions. Meet four audacious women from Mason City’s history whose actions made life better for many. Storytelling, photos and connections enhance this 20-minute presentation.

Two Miles North of Mason City: Sugar Beet Row: Sugar Beet Row was a stop on the seasonal farm work circuit for many migrant workers, while some stayed to raise a family. Long hidden photos highlight the hard work of families and those who assisted them during life on Sugar Beet Row in this one-hour presentation. This presentation will be available at the Mason City Public Library at at 5:30 pm. March 1.

For more information or to schedule a presentation, please call Tyler Anderson, cemetery director, at 641-421-3687.

Photos: North Iowa history book, 1800s-1930s North Iowa history: Fire prevention North Iowa history: Grant valentines North Iowa history: Henkel Construction North Iowa history: House explosion North Iowa history: Huxtable Drug North Iowa history: Federal Packing Co. North Iowa history: Boy Scouts North Iowa history: Pierce with kids North Iowa history: Woodward Auto Children at telephone office Divers at Clear Lake