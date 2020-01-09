Eleventh Iowa state lawmaker endorses Klobuchar
Eleventh Iowa state lawmaker endorses Klobuchar

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) spoke to a full house at Lorados in Mason City on Saturday, Feb. 16, while on her presidential campaign trail.

, a U.S. senator from Minnesota.

The Klobuchar campaign claims to have the most endorsements from current Iowa state lawmakers: 11, with Taylor’s.

“Amy Klobuchar has a deep understanding of agriculture and labor, two issues critical in Iowa,” Taylor said in a statement distributed by the Klobuchar campaign. “As a senator from the Heartland and a senior member of the (U.S. Senate) agriculture committee, Amy knows the importance of supporting our farmers. As the daughter of a union teacher and granddaughter of an iron ore miner, Amy has seen firsthand how labor helps working families and knows that we must protect these hard-fought rights.”

