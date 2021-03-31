Early details released in fatal motorcycle crash in Mason City

Preliminary details surrounding a fatal two-vehicle accident earlier this week were released Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the Mason City Police Department, officers responded to a collision at the intersection of 11th Street Northeast and North Rhode Island Avenue.

Police say the incident involved a 2011 Chevy Tahoe driven by Taylor Bublitz, of Mason City, and a 2007 Harley Davidson operated by James Birke, also of Mason City.

The statement indicates that Birke was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

No information was provided as to whether Bublitz sustained injuries. Mason City Police refused to say in which directions the car and the motorcycle were headed and how the collision occurred.

The crash is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

