The CDC has issued a food safety alert due to an E. coli outbreak linked to Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits.
Eight cases of E. coli have been reported across three states at present: North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. There have been three hospitalizations.
The investigation is ongoing to determine what ingredient in the salad kit may have caused the outbreak.
"Do not eat or sell Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits with this identifying information: UPC 0 71279 30906 4, beginning with lot code Z, and a best-before date up to and including 07DEC19," says the CDC. "This information is printed on the front of the bag in the top right corner."
If you have a salad kit matching this criteria, throw it out. Sanitize shelves and drawers in your fridge where it was stored.
If you begin to experience E. coli symptoms, visit your medical provider as soon as possible, and wash your hands thoroughly to decrease the risk of infecting others.
