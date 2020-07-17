Dustin Honken, who killed Mason City family in 1993, dead by lethal injection

Both Honken and Johnson were initially sentenced to death, but former federal judge Mark Bennett later reduced Johnson's sentence to life in prison.

Right up until the execution, Honken and his legal aid appealed the sentencing, but each and every request was ultimately denied. According to the Associated Press, over recent days, prison authorities permitted Honken to make his last calls to family and friends, including Sister Betty Donoghue, a Catholic nun whom he called Wednesday. One of his last conversations was with Daniel Lewis Lee, who was put to death July 14 for killing a family in the 1990s as part of a plot to build a whites-only nation.

"He was very upset with the way Danny died," said Donoghue, who visited Honken regularly over the past decade.

At his sentencing in 2005, Honken denied killing anybody, but Donoghue said she never heard him say he was innocent. Along with Donoghue, Honken visited with his mother, brother and college-aged daughter at the prison in the past few weeks and months. The Associated Press noted that Honken wrote in a 2006 journal that he felt a “great crushing weight of despair” for failing his two children, one of whom he had with Johnson.