Dream Homes: Hospitality is in the blood of Cupola Inn owners

Hospitality runs in Judy Mills’ family.
She can remember growing up in Spencer and watching her mother offer complete strangers a warm bed and a meal if they were stranded on cold winter nights.
While Judy had to give up her bed on many of those nights, she grew to love having visitors and listening to the stories they would tell about places other than her little slice of the world in western Iowa.
“My mom was a very hospitable person and I guess I got that trait from her,” Mills said. “It was a lot of fun because everybody was from somewhere different.”
The hospitality her mother offered strangers stayed with Mills her entire life, and on New Year’s Eve 1995, she let her husband Dale and a group of friends in on a little secret she had been harboring since they moved to Nora Springs in 1976.
“Someone asked us all what we thought we would be doing in 10 years and I said I wanted to open and operate a bed and breakfast on our farm,” she said. “I purposefully went last because I knew my husband and friends would be stunned. I was right.”
That idea was the spark that ignited the opening of the Cupola Inn Bed & Breakfast just outside of Mason City in rural Nora Springs.
Dale said he and his friends couldn’t let go of the earlier conversation, and at 1 a.m. they found themselves out in the barn taking measurements to see if Judy’s idea was viable.
“We looked at each other and said this could work,” Dale said. “The cattle barn was indeed big enough. The next morning we pulled out the graph paper and sketched what it could look like. We had enough space for four good-sized rooms.”
Fast forward nearly two years to Labor Day 1996 when construction began on the Cupola Inn Bed & Breakfast. Dale’s love of architecture, and especially old barns and the cupolas that sit on top of many of them, has been the foundation of the Cupola Inn’s feel.
The Cupola Inn opened 13 months later.
Judy knew that Dale had spent a lifetime playing and working in barns, and that turned into a hobby of thousands of photographs, barn books, a collection of barn calendars and a wide variety of functional as well as decorative barn items.
“I had the name picked out and I knew my husband has loved barns since he was a teenager,” said Judy, who noted that each of the four room has a mini library of barn books, statues and trinkets. “It kept him interested.”
To that end, Dale says each of the nearly 50 cupolas he has collected and the ones that dot the property have a story. For the avid collector, each has to be unique. His favorite is the cupola he picked up 10 years ago from his great grandfather’s farm.
“That is a special cupola,” he said. “It has the most character. But all of them have an interesting story.”
The bed and breakfast opened in October 1996 with four rooms in the former cattle shed that was built in the 1940s as a 500 hen laying house. It later became a cattle shed when the rest of the buildings on the farm were full of hogs.
Dale’s passion for barns continues to this day, and he and Judy have met so many people who share in the passion of barns and old farms.
“People come here to see the gardens, the barn and the round stone barn,” Judy said. “We’re not sure how many people have stayed here, but they seem to love it. It’s really neat to have somebody enjoy what you enjoy so much.”
Rural features
Walk around the grounds of the Cupola Inn Bed & Breakfast with its collection of metal and wooden cupolas and you will be reminded of the eroding rural heritage of North Iowa.
An inviting wrap-around covered deck surrounds the inn, which is a favorite spot for bird watching. You can also take advantage of a shaded sitting area, complete with a bench swing, and flower clusters around a water lily filled pond and fountain.
Judy said she tries to have unique flowers each year that are conversation starters. And in the center of the unique gardens full of perennials and wild flowers, Judy said a fire ring draws guests to roast marshmallows and star gaze.
“We have a lot of garden art and have been on the North Iowa tour of gardens,” Judy said. “Women gravitate to the flowers, so we’ve created four sitting areas just for that. We wanted to find a niche to please everybody.”
Early on, one of the Mills’ neighbors stopped by and offered to give the couple perennials for their garden projects. The inn keepers thought they would be getting a few flats, but it turned out to be two pick-up truckloads.
“To this day, she will drive by slowly and look at the flowers,” Judy said.
Another centerpiece of the Mills’ “dream” property is the round stone barn that has served as a rehearsal hall for a church choir and a cello performer, dining center for family reunions and wedding parties, baby showers, a meeting place, as well as a unique and tranquil breakfast area.
“We’ve had so many great memories in the round barn,” Judy said. “We once had a country artist write songs in there. He would play his guitar and sing while taking his breakfast. We didn’t want him to stop.”
For Dale, the round stone barn was a labor of love.
While reading a barn book and pencil doodling one evening, Dale decided it was time to build his own round stone barn to compliment the B&B. With no real area where guests could gather inside to socialize, the project would fit right in with his passion for barns and serve a valuable purpose.
Dale helped one of his brothers tear down an 1860s barn and rebuild it to about two-thirds its original size on the B&B property.
“We saved the stones from the double-wall lime rock foundation not really knowing what we would do with them, but they were too good to bury,” Dale said. “When you take something so old apart, it’s really a spiritual thing.”
The stone was put to good use in Nora Springs as Dale made a perfect circle out of the rock as the foundation of round stone barn. The project took more than a year, but it was worth every minute to Dale.
“We had fun building that old round stone barn,” he said. “It offers a good history lesson and offers peace and tranquility.”
On the water
Another draw to the Cupola Inn Bed & Breakfast is the Winnebago River, which flows right across the road from the Mills’ property.
For years, Dale had been too busy raising hogs and cattle and raising a family, among other commitments, to take advantage of the gently winding body of water just a feet away from his home.
But in 1997, he canoed for the first time and has been on the Winnebago or other rivers and bodies of water throughout the country at least one time a month ever since.
A sign in Dale’s special room says it all: “The River is my Happy Place”
“I started canoeing with my brother and just couldn’t stay off the river after that first time,” Dale said. “I found canoeing to be a huge stress release. Now I have to have that escape.”
Dale and Judy turned Dale’s passion for canoeing into something their guests could also enjoy. There is a tandem canoe for each of the rooms and other solo canoes for those who want to enjoy nature on their own.
“Dale takes people from the bed and breakfast canoeing and is able to show them the unique history and nature of this area,” Judy said. “He loves it, and they do, too.”
Judy has come full circle since her days in Spencer watching her mother open their home to strangers who were stranded in rural Iowa.
She can’t think of anything she would rather do now.
“We have no regrets,” she said. “We have met people from all around the world. And people have invited us to stay in their homes.
“This is about falling in love with what you do and the people who stay here.”