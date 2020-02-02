Dream Homes: Hospitality is in the blood of Cupola Inn owners

Hospitality runs in Judy Mills’ family.

She can remember growing up in Spencer and watching her mother offer complete strangers a warm bed and a meal if they were stranded on cold winter nights.

While Judy had to give up her bed on many of those nights, she grew to love having visitors and listening to the stories they would tell about places other than her little slice of the world in western Iowa.

“My mom was a very hospitable person and I guess I got that trait from her,” Mills said. “It was a lot of fun because everybody was from somewhere different.”

The hospitality her mother offered strangers stayed with Mills her entire life, and on New Year’s Eve 1995, she let her husband Dale and a group of friends in on a little secret she had been harboring since they moved to Nora Springs in 1976.

“Someone asked us all what we thought we would be doing in 10 years and I said I wanted to open and operate a bed and breakfast on our farm,” she said. “I purposefully went last because I knew my husband and friends would be stunned. I was right.”

That idea was the spark that ignited the opening of the Cupola Inn Bed & Breakfast just outside of Mason City in rural Nora Springs.