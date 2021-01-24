Dream home: Rock Fall 'oversized' cabin a labor of love

The wait was worth it for Danny and Amy Pike.
Sitting in what they both call their dream home, the Pikes still find themselves looking around in amazement at what Danny describes as a vacation home you would find on a lake somewhere up north.
"It's like coming to a cabin every night," he said. "Only it ended up being much bigger than a cabin."
The dream home was a long time coming for the Pikes, who came up with the idea to build their retirement home years before they actually poured the foundation and drove the first nail.
In telling the story of how the Pike's labor of love came to be, Amy begins by saying her husband's family grew up on the adjoining acreage, and that they planned to build an earth-berm home on the very spot in the early 1970s, but never got around to building it.
When his parents passed, Danny inherited the land and decided to follow through with their dream of building a home on the site that sits along the Shell Rock River in Rock Falls.
"I was able to do what they weren't able to get done," he said. "This is a very special place to us."
After five plus years of planning – with blueprints married together from two different building plans – the Pikes started on Memorial weekend in 2013 and were able to sleep in their new home for the first time on March 13, 2014.
A big part of those building plans had to do with a certain dining room table the Pikes bought at auction years before. They needed a bigger house in order to use the special piece of furniture in all of its glory.
The table has a lot of sentimental value to the Pikes as they purchased at auction the antique furniture and 13 leaf extensions that belonged to Frank and Evelyn Altman.
Frank was Danny's wrestling coach in high school in Nora Springs, and also was a a social studies teacher for both of the Pikes.
"We built the home around the table," Amy likes to tell folks. "We didn't have a big enough house to fit the table, so we made up our minds to build the new house because of the table, and because we had four kids."
Danny adds that when the home was built, the kids were all graduated, but was a necessity when they all visited.
Building the 3,500-square-foot home – with more "unfinished" area on the lower level – wasn't as simple as hiring a builder and stepping back and watching the process unfold. The Pikes were involved from the planning to the finished dwelling. They worked alongside their builder, Scott Madsen, much of the time.
Location, location, location, played a big part in where the house was to be built. The Pikes say the view overlooking the plush green farmland that bumps up to the Shell Rock River never gets old for them or anyone else who visits.
The home includes two decks and a beautiful yard right along the river. The husband and wife say they spend countless hours sitting on those decks, taking in the sunshine and serenity, and beautiful vistas.
There are French doors on either side of the fireplace to access the deck from the living room and an access door from the Pike's bedroom, too. This deck overlooks the backyard and river.
"We wanted to build here, too, for the scenic beauty of the river right out our back door, and it's close to Rock Falls where we call home," Amy said. "We love the decks. We eat on the east deck quite often when the weather is nice out, and we relax and enjoy company on the south deck.
"It's so beautiful anytime of year and it's covered so we can sit out while it's raining, too. Our bedroom is on the west side and our windows look both up and down the river."
Danny and Amy have grown accustomed to seeing Eagles and other wildlife attracted to the river setting, and believe they are a sign from their deceased parents.
"We love the land and the setting with the river, and the wildlife that comes with that," Danny said. "We see Eagles quite a bit and we know they are our parents checking in on us every now and then. It's comforting."
The Pikes will not soon forget the fun times associated with building their dream home. But if they do, all they have to do is page through the book Amy put together commemorating the building of their new home. It will forever be the family's historic account of building their home.
"We took pictures throughout the process so we would never forget," she said. "I like looking through it from time to time."
And while there have been too many cherished moments at their dream home to count already – including two class reunions, family reunions, a wedding, holidays and countless birthdays – the Pikes look forward to many, many more.
"We enjoy our home immensely and have company a lot of the time," Amy said. "There's always someone coming and going. We own the land all to the south of us, so we take lots of walks along the river and go down and wave to the tubers floating by, too. It being a family owned piece of land is special to us."
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.