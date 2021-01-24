Dream home: Rock Fall 'oversized' cabin a labor of love

The home includes two decks and a beautiful yard right along the river. The husband and wife say they spend countless hours sitting on those decks, taking in the sunshine and serenity, and beautiful vistas.

There are French doors on either side of the fireplace to access the deck from the living room and an access door from the Pike's bedroom, too. This deck overlooks the backyard and river.

"We wanted to build here, too, for the scenic beauty of the river right out our back door, and it's close to Rock Falls where we call home," Amy said. "We love the decks. We eat on the east deck quite often when the weather is nice out, and we relax and enjoy company on the south deck.

"It's so beautiful anytime of year and it's covered so we can sit out while it's raining, too. Our bedroom is on the west side and our windows look both up and down the river."

Danny and Amy have grown accustomed to seeing Eagles and other wildlife attracted to the river setting, and believe they are a sign from their deceased parents.

"We love the land and the setting with the river, and the wildlife that comes with that," Danny said. "We see Eagles quite a bit and we know they are our parents checking in on us every now and then. It's comforting."