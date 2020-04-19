Dows car fire rescue was an act of faith

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Most days we put our faith in God that we're on the right path.

But then comes that one day when He decides to put his faith in us.

For Brandon Shahan and his fiance Sandra Bednarz, that day was Good Friday.

The two were driving home in separate cars to Dows, about a mile past Dows Junction, when Bednarz spotted a minivan in the ditch with flames coming out of the hood in two places, and a woman in the driver's seat.

They both pulled over. It was about 8:30 p.m.

By the time the two got to the minivan, the flames had spread to the passenger side of car, where they discovered three children in the second row seats.

After assisting mom Amanda Jones – who was calling 911 for help – out of the car, Bednarz and Shahan helped 7-year-old Jerzey -- who had already unbuckled her seat belt and opened the door -- get out the van, along with her younger brother Jace, 5.

Shahan helped Jones, Jerzey and Jace, who was crying uncontrollably because he left his favorite blanket in the car, up out of the ditch and across road, a safer distance away.

--------