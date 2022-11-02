Dougherty, Iowa: The little town that could be

Editor's note: Due to a production error, part of the story was cut off in print in Sunday's edition. To follow is the story republished in its entirety:

At the time of the 2020 Census the population of Dougherty was 62. At first glance, one might rightfully believe they've come across a ghost town.

Yet, this tiny town in the southeast corner of Cerro Gordo County remains incorporated and tenaciously viable, because losing their autonomy just isn’t an option for the descendants of the town's Irish founders.

The only active part of Dougherty today is the co-op elevator, especially during harvest time. But here and there a person can see signs of renewal – a promise of potential.

All the roads in town and neighborhoods are new; a fresh, white sidewalk running the length of Patrick Street beckons people to take a leisurely stroll. A city sewer will soon be in place and blighted properties are being taken care of. And St. Patrick's Church still stands at the top of the hill, where it has been for over 150 years.

In 1870, when Iowa was first platted out, Prairie Township sat waiting to be settled by folks moving into the new frontier. Irish immigrants Daniel L. Dougherty and his wife, Mary, came to the United States in 1851 and eventually arrived at their homestead in Prairie in 1863. The couple had 13 children and three who died in infancy.

Prairie Township's name was officially changed to Dougherty in 1871 in honor of its first settler.

St. Patrick's Catholic Church and the convent and school were dedicated in 1897. Before its closing in 2012, it was the oldest Catholic church in Cerro Gordo County. Organizations were formed, such as the Catholic Order of Foresters, Modern Woodsmen, the Knights of Columbus and the Co-Op Society. Even the ladies had their groups such as the Royal Neighbors and three temperance societies.

The town of Dougherty owes its beginnings to the Iowa, Minnesota and North Western Railroad. The railroad ran an electric line between Mason City and Clear Lake. One of the owners, W.E. Brice, found an opportunity to operate a railroad running north from Mason City to Blue Earth, Minnesota and going south to Belle Plaine, Iowa. It was funded by Charles MacNider and his First National Bank in Mason City.

During the track laying in 1899, the railroad was sold to the Chicago & Northwestern Railroad Company. Each of the 14 towns along the railroad route were named after bank officers or the officials of the town site company except for Dougherty, which retained the name of its founder.

And it immediately turned into a boom town. Over 2,000 people were in attendance when the first town lots were auctioned off. Charles MacNider purchased a large lot on the northeast corner of Patrick Street and Main Street for his First National Bank.

Excursion trains were run through Dougherty, and some of the main operating businesses of the day were two drug stores, a harness shop, three general merchandise stores, a barber shop, a hardware/furniture store, two restaurants, two lumber companies, a dressmaker, the Dougherty World Printing newspaper office, the Arcade Hotel, Clark’s City Hotel, and Dr. Bowes physician office.

By the time the town was incorporated, Daniel L. Dougherty had served two terms as city mayor, three years as a member of the County Board of Supervisors, was a school director for 25 years, a township trustee multiple times, a county assessor, and a justice of the peace for an extended period of time. He also took interest in the Farmers Co-Operative Society, and was affiliated with the Knights of Columbus in Mason City and his beloved St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

In writing about his parents and other settlers of Dougherty, Daniels’s son, Bernard (Barney) Dougherty, was quoted in a Dougherty history book as saying, “By their pluck, energy and perseverance, they established a settlement when this country was practically a wilderness, making it blossom and to bloom like a garden of flowers.”

Like a lot of smaller towns, things changed over time. From a population of over 300 in the early 1900s the town of Dougherty has dwindled to about 60 souls.

All the original businesses that lined Main Street and Patrick Street are gone. Empty lots and crumbling cement now sit where fine houses used to stand.

But this isn’t the end of Dougherty — not by a long shot.

Phil Dougherty, a former Cerro County Supervisor and great-grand nephew to Daniel L. Dougherty, said Iowa has 600 communities like Dougherty, incorporated or unincorporated. An incorporated town has a elected mayor and city council. An unincorporated one does not, and it becomes the fiscal responsibility of the county.

Dougherty's decline is no mystery. Sister Walter Marie, a lifelong resident of Dougherty and a former teacher at St. Patrick's school, said in the 1950s there were two homesteads in every mile, but as company farms became more prevalent they displaced family farms.

Recently the town got a face-lift in the form of new streets and new sidewalks.

The farm-to-market roads in and out of Dougherty were badly in need of repair, as were just about all of the city streets. "Dougherty doesn’t have a lot of money, so we’ve been waiting until the county did a project so we could combine it," said Dougherty Mayor Lynn Nagel.

Cerro Gordo County Engineer Brandon Billings explained, "We (the county) paved the city streets. We did this as a joint project. In the bid letting, Heartland Asphalt also won the letting for our project, so they were done jointly at same time. It's a good partnership, because they got a good discount doing it at the same time as us."

As for the new sidewalks, since federal money was used to repair the farm-to-market roads, a clause says the county also has to bring the sidewalks along those roads up to the specifications of the American Disabilities Act. Another win for Dougherty. But the biggest windfall was a complete surprise.

When another original family member, Barney Dougherty, great-grandson to Daniel L. Dougherty, passed away in 2020, a sizeable chunk of family's farm money was given to the city. Officials used it to pay for the city street project.

By staying incorporated, the city is able to apply for federal grants to finally put in a long overdue city sewer. People are willing to step up to take city council seats, keep the fire department manned, plan park picnics and Independence Day fireworks. There are even a few people moving back to Dougherty to buy and repair a few rundown houses.

Things might just be looking up for this tiny town.