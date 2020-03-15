DNR to host spring auction on March 21

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold the 2020 spring auction on March 21, in the Livestock Pavilion on the Iowa State Fairgrounds, in Des Moines. Doors will open at 7 a.m., and the auction will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The public may view the items for sale and pre-register for the auction from 4 to 6 p.m., on March 20.

There will not be any buyer’s premium fee added to the sale.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Items up for auction include more than 600 firearms, bows, gun barrels, scopes, gun cases and other assorted equipment. The items are sold “as is” with no guarantee or warranty.

Any person interested in purchasing a firearm at the auction must have either a valid Iowa ID and right to carry permit, federal firearms dealer license or a conceal carry permit. The Iowa right to carry permit can be obtained from a sheriff’s office. Allow two to three weeks to receive the permit. No permit is necessary to purchase other items.

Payment must be made on auction day. All sales are final. All items must be removed from the site within one half hour after the sale completion.

The Iowa DNR reserves the right to reject any bids and withdraw any item from the sale at any time.

A sale bill is available online at http://www.iowadnr.gov/Hunting and will be updated if inventory is added. The DNR will not be mailing any sale bills. Inquiries can be made with the auctioneer, Auction Solutions www.auctionsolutionsinc.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0