DNR issues water advisory in Mason City

Big Black pit

Big Black pit is under a water advisory due to a wastewater release, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

 Lisa Grouette

MASON CITY--As a precaution, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is advising Mason City residents to avoid contact with waters of Chelsea Creek from 19th Street Southwest, north to Big Black pit due to a wastewater release.

The DNR said in a press release that n Sept. 12, a wastewater bypass was observed that caused discoloration of the creek.

The creek flows north from 19th Street Southwest to Big Black pit, near Big Blue. Personnel from the City of Mason City are on-site investigating the cause. Water quality samples are being taken by DNR staff.

MEDIA CONTACT: DNR Environmental Specialist Isaiah Lary: 641-231-4709.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette.

